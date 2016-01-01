Hydrology9
Hydrology9
HYDROLOGY9

Liquid Filtration Reinvented

Mouthpiece

Hydrology9 Mouthpiece

Detachable Borosilicate Glass mouthpiece with anti-leak liquid valve for ease of cleaning and exceptional comfort.

(Patent Pending)

Water Filtration

Hydrology9 Water Filtration

Patent Pending "Tunnel Tube" Bulit-in Water Filtration System. Facilitate cleaner & smoother inhalation, lower carcinogen intake and cools down vapor.

Heating Control

Hydrology9 Heating Control

Precise temperature control allows you to choose and accurately maintain 5 stages of optimized temperature.

Chip

Hydrology9 Chip

Chip controlled temperature integrity maintenance features. When desired temperature is inhaled, undesirable cold air will enter the chamber and lower the overall temperature. Chip will sense the lower temperature and quickly increase the temperature back to the desirable level.

Cover

Hydrology9 Cover

Magnetic mouthpiece covers for quick protection against unwanted dust.

Body

Hydrology9 Body

Anti-rust spacecraft grade aluminum alloy, borosilicate glass body, and complete 360-degree anti-leak mechanism.

LED Light Indicator

Hydrology9 LED Light Indicator

LED light indicator within the water chamber to help guide you through your new vaporization experience with light distributed through the entire liquid container.

(Patent Pending)

Even Heat Distribution

Hydrology9 Even Heat Distribution

Patent pending solution to a typical problem we see in today's vaporizers. A built in device allows you to evenly and efficiently distribute heat this will help cut down cost and improve your vaping experience.

Cloudious9 Traditions

TRADITIONS MODERNIZED

Anti-Leak and Anti-Rust

Spacecraft Grade Aluminum Alloy Body

360-Degree Leak Protection


Cloudious9 Inc. | 41474 Christy St. | Fremont CA 94538 | USA

The cookie settings on this website are set to 'allow all cookies' to give you the very best experience. Please click Accept Cookies to continue to use the site.

Top