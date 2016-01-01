Mouthpiece Detachable Borosilicate Glass mouthpiece with anti-leak liquid valve for ease of cleaning and exceptional comfort.

(Patent Pending) Water Filtration Patent Pending "Tunnel Tube" Bulit-in Water Filtration System. Facilitate cleaner & smoother inhalation, lower carcinogen intake and cools down vapor.

Heating Control Precise temperature control allows you to choose and accurately maintain 5 stages of optimized temperature.

Chip Chip controlled temperature integrity maintenance features. When desired temperature is inhaled, undesirable cold air will enter the chamber and lower the overall temperature. Chip will sense the lower temperature and quickly increase the temperature back to the desirable level.

Cover Magnetic mouthpiece covers for quick protection against unwanted dust.

Body Anti-rust spacecraft grade aluminum alloy, borosilicate glass body, and complete 360-degree anti-leak mechanism.

LED Light Indicator LED light indicator within the water chamber to help guide you through your new vaporization experience with light distributed through the entire liquid container.