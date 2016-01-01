Liquid Filtration Reinvented
Mouthpiece
Detachable Borosilicate Glass mouthpiece with anti-leak liquid valve for ease of cleaning and exceptional comfort.
Water Filtration
Patent Pending "Tunnel Tube" Bulit-in Water Filtration System. Facilitate cleaner & smoother inhalation, lower carcinogen intake and cools down vapor.
Heating Control
Precise temperature control allows you to choose and accurately maintain 5 stages of optimized temperature.
Chip
Chip controlled temperature integrity maintenance features. When desired temperature is inhaled, undesirable cold air will enter the chamber and lower the overall temperature. Chip will sense the lower temperature and quickly increase the temperature back to the desirable level.
Cover
Magnetic mouthpiece covers for quick protection against unwanted dust.
Body
Anti-rust spacecraft grade aluminum alloy, borosilicate glass body, and complete 360-degree anti-leak mechanism.
LED Light Indicator
LED light indicator within the water chamber to help guide you through your new vaporization experience with light distributed through the entire liquid container.
Even Heat Distribution
Patent pending solution to a typical problem we see in today's vaporizers. A built in device allows you to evenly and efficiently distribute heat this will help cut down cost and improve your vaping experience.
TRADITIONS MODERNIZED
Anti-Leak and Anti-Rust
Spacecraft Grade Aluminum Alloy Body
360-Degree Leak Protection